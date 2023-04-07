Indy’s Final Adventure Begins in the New Dial of Destiny Trailer

Just because Lucasfilm’s annual confab is called Star Wars Celebration doesn’t mean the studio’s other properties can’t get in on the action as well. Amid all of the new Star Wars projects that were announced today, fans were also treated to a brand new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which offers a much better look at Harrison Ford’s last go-round as the legendary explorer.

It’s 1969 and our old pal Indy—now 70 years old—has appeared to have lost the wind in his sails, spending his days working a menial office job before passing out in his easy chair at home. But as his retirement looms on the horizon, he gets a surprise visit from his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who coaxes him into a search for the film’s titular artifact, claiming it can alter the course of history.

Because of this, it’s no surprise that Mads Mikkelsen’s Jürgen Voller, an ex-Nazi who currently works for NASA, wants to find the artifact himself to correct the mistakes made by his former boss. Of course, a Nazi’s still a Nazi, so it doesn’t take much to convince Ford’s hero to embark on one final adventure.

Backed by a mix of John Williams’ classic Indiana Jones theme and the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil” (which work surprisingly well together), the trailer highlights an abundance of new scenes, including one where Voller’s motorcycle-bound lieutenant, Klaber (Boyd Holbrook), chases Indy through a New York City parade route, which eventually culminates in Ford’s character trying to outrun a subway on horseback. We also get to see more of the film’s cutting-edge de-aging technology, which recreates Ford’s ‘80s look in stunningly realistic detail.

The film’s all-star cast also includes Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Thomas Kretschmann, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. Additionally, Lucasfilm released a new poster for Dial of Destiny which has a painted style that evokes the work of Drew Struzan, who famously painted the key art for the last four Indiana Jones films before retiring from the industry. Check it out below.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30.

What do you think of the film's new trailer?

