Lucasfilm Confirms Indiana Jones 5’s Cannes Premiere in May

It’s official—Doctor Jones is venturing down to the Croisette for his final movie premiere. Following last week’s rumors, Lucasfilm has confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will screen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The annual event will show the film for the very first time on Thursday, May 18.

The highly-anticipated sequel will screen 15 years to the day after the last Indiana Jones installment, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, had its own world premiere at Cannes in 2008. It also marks a comeback of sorts for director James Mangold. Almost three full decades ago, Mangold presented his directorial debut, Heavy, at the festival. The movie also earned a nomination for the Caméra d’Or award.

“In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite,” said Mangold in a new statement. “Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”

Dial of Destiny isn’t the only big movie scheduled to debut at Cannes next month. The festival will also host the first screenings of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The event’s organizers still haven’t announced the full list of films in official selection this year, but Indy’s last hurrah is already confirmed to be screening out of competition. Additionally, the sequel’s premiere will also coincide with a special tribute to franchise star Harrison Ford.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters everywhere on June 30.

Are you excited to hear what Cannes audiences have to say about the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Complete Making of Indiana Jones: The Definitive Story Behind All Four Films

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.