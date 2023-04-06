Seth Rogen Hated the 1993 Super Mario Bros. Movie

These days, Seth Rogen voices Donkey Kong in Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As a child of the ’80s and ’90s, Rogen was a fan of the Super Mario video games on Nintendo. However, Rogen does not show the same appreciation for the original live-action Super Mario Bros. film from 1993.

While speaking with Variety, Rogen recalled his excitement toward the lead-up to the film because of his love for the video games. However, the enthusiasm quickly turned to hatred as an 11-year-old Rogen walked away disappointed.

“When I was 11, I saw the original Mario Bros. movie and I was so excited,” Rogen said. “But it’s one of the worst films ever made. I was so disappointed. I think it made me realize that movies, like, could be bad. That never occurred to me until that moment.”

Directed by Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel, 1993’s Super Mario Bros starred Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi. The film was a critical and financial failure, grossing $38 million on a budget of $42-$48 million. The opposite can be said for the new The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is eyeing a 5-day opening of over $125 million. Rogen views the animated film as a shot at redemption for the source material.

“It’s nice to vindicate that moment,” Rogen said. “It’s nice to know that 11-year-olds out there, that they won’t be disappointed in the same way that I was.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now in theaters.

Are you a fan of 1993’s Super Mario Bros? Let us know in the comment section below!

