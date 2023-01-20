Xosha Roquemore Joins the Cast of Captain America: New World Order

Marvel’s fourth Captain America standalone feature is filling out its call sheet with yet another new face. According to Deadline, Xosha Roquemore is joining the sprawling cast of Captain America: New World Order. She will appear in the film opposite Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who headlines the movie as Marvel’s all-new Star-Spangled Avenger.

In typical Marvel fashion, the studio isn’t sharing the identity of Roquemore’s character, which is being described as a “key role” in the film. But if the part is as big as Deadline suggests, it could offer a major signal boost to her acting career. Roquemore previously made her film debut in Precious back in 2009. Fans might also recognize her from being a series regular on The Mindy Project. More recently, she played LeBron James’ mom in Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021. Some of her other TV credits include episodes of Cherish the Day, Black Monday, and Atlanta.

New World Order will mark Mackie’s first time suiting up as the MCU’s new Captain America on the big screen since his character officially took on the mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly will also reprise their roles from the series as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively. Additionally, the film heralds the long-awaited return of Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader, who hasn’t been seen since The Incredible Hulk bowed in 2008.

Roquemore isn’t the only actor making her franchise debut in New World Order next year. The movie will also introduce Shira Haas as the Israeli superhero known as Sabra. Additionally, Harrison Ford will appear as the new Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing William Hurt following his death in 2022.

Julias Onah is directing Captain America: New World Order from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Marvel will release the film on May 3, 2024.

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

