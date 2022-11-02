Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross Will Face Off in Captain America 4

As Marvel heads into Phase Five, one of the most anticipated projects on the upcoming schedule is Captain America: New World Order. With filming set to begin in the spring of 2023, things are starting to materialize in pre-production. Sam Wilson as Captain America headlines the cast, but Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is the noteworthy addition. Because of Wilson’s previous conflict with Ross in Captain America: Civil War, producer Nate Moore teased the impending showdown between the two rivals, via Collider.

“Well, look, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It’s no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson’s the best,” said Moore. “Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There’s going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun.”

Captain America 4 will explore the responsibilities and challenges that Wilson faces as the new Captain. Julius Onah will direct from a script written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Reprising their roles from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon and Isaiah Bradley as Carl Lumbly. Also, Tim Blake Nelson will return as Samuel Sterns/The Leader, the role he originated in The Incredible Hulk.

In addition to Ford, Shira Haas will star in the Phase Five film. The ascending actress will play Sabra, an Israeli superhero with superhuman strength, speed, and durability.

Captain America: New World Order arrives in theaters on May 3, 2024.

