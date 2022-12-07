Avatar: The Way of Water Featurette Brings Fans Back to Pandora

The wait is almost over, as Avatar: The Way of Water will soon make its way into theaters. It’s been 13 years since Avatar, and the hype over Pandora grows stronger with each passing day. Familiar characters, such as Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), are set to return for The Way of Water. Although the sequel will revisit Pandora, it will introduce another mystifying region of the planet. Kate Winslet, who joins the cast as Ronal, teased what the audience should expect in a new featurette for The Way of Water.

“I think what people are in store for is Avatar, but times 100. It takes it to a whole other place,” said Winslet.

You can watch the latest featurette below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking of the new place, The Way of Water will head to the ocean and introduce the reef clan known as the Metkayina. The featurette highlights the breathtaking underwater scenes and the jaw-dropping overhead visuals. Early social media reactions call James Cameron’s sequel a “masterpiece.” Size does not always matter, but in The Way of Water, bigger is better.

“The world is bigger, the stakes are higher. It was always looking at everything in wonder,” said Saldaña. “It was the experience of the first movie but on steroids.”

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on Friday, December 16.

Are you excited to return to Pandora? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Avatar The Way of Water

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.