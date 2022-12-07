Early Avatar 2 Reactions Praise James Cameron’s Latest Masterpiece

James Cameron has been refreshingly honest about Avatar: The Way of Water’s financial prospects throughout the film’s press cycle. For most of his career, Cameron has been a reliable source of quality, often game-changing cinema. But even he admits that the long-awaited follow-up to his 2009 sci-fi epic could sink faster than the Titanic if audience interest isn’t high enough. Thankfully, some positive early buzz should help fill theater seats well into the new year.

After 13 years and countless delays, The Way of Water finally had its world premiere in London earlier today. And those in attendance can’t stop fawning over the next chapter in Cameron’s Pandora saga. Most critics seem to agree that the film’s stunning visual effects were worth the $400 million price tag. Many of them also shared their first impressions of the story, which may or may not pale in comparison to its predecessor. Regardless, it deserves to be watched on the biggest screen possible. Check out a few highlights below.

As expected, the sequel’s use of motion capture and CGI are the main topics of discussion here. Critics are lauding the new strides in VFX technology, much of which was pioneered in part by Cameron himself. The word “masterpiece” is currently being thrown around a lot, with some reviews also noting that it’s easy to get lost in the details of Cameron’s fictional world.

Other reviews singled out The Way of Water’s narrative depth. In fact, some even claim that the sequel outdoes the original film in terms of character development. That’s high praise, especially given all the new additions who appear in the sequel. But many of these fresh faces bolster the movie’s emotional gut-punch as well.

The Way of Water features a number of Cameron’s trademarks, including a lengthy runtime. At three hours and 10 minutes, the film is nearly a full half-hour longer than the first Avatar. Unfortunately, not everyone relished the longer trip to Pandora this time around. Some reviews argue that the story feels drawn out and also juggles far too many supporting players along the way. But even these criticisms can’t deny the fact that the sequel remains a triumph of visual storytelling.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on December 16.

Are you happy to see that the film is getting solid reviews right out of the gate? Let us know in the comment section below!

