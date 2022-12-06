DC Confirms Voice Cast For Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham

Warner Bros. Animation has assembled another top-tier voice cast for its next DC movie. Via the The Hollywood Reporter, the studio just announced the full call sheet for its upcoming adaptation of DC’s Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham graphic novel. The film will star David Giuntoli in the headlining role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Fans might recognize Giuntoli as the star of A Million Little Things, which currently airs on ABC. Before this, he played Detective Nick Burkhardt in all six seasons of NBC’s Grimm. Giuntoli leads a cast that also features Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted) as Kai Li Cain, John DiMaggio (Futurama) as James Gordon, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as Harvey Dent, and Jason Marsden pulling double duty as Dick Grayson and young Bruce Wayne. Christopher Gorham, who previously voiced Barry Allen/The Flash in earlier DC projects, is also lending his voice to the film as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. Brian George will reprise his role from Batman: The Killing Joke as Alfred Pennyworth.

Additional cast members include Karan Brar as Sanjay “Jay” Tawde; David Dastmalchian as Grendon; Navid Negahban as Ra’s al Ghul; Emily O’Brien as Talia al Ghul and Martha Wayne; Tim Russ as Lucius Fox; Matthew Waterson as Jason Blood/Etrigan; Jeffrey Combs as Kirk Langstrom; William Salyers as Oswald Cobblepot; Gideon Adlon as Oracle; and Darin De Paul as Thomas Wayne.

Originally released as a three-issue Elseworlds miniseries between late 2000 and early 2001, The Doom That Came to Gotham was co-written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Richard Pace with art by Troy Nixey. Naturally, the story allowed Mignola to put his signature Lovecraft-inspired spin on the Batman mythos. Set in the 1920s, the series found Bruce Wayne battling new supernatural threats after accidentally reviving an ancient evil being. The title was a reference to H.P. Lovecraft’s own short story, The Doom That Came to Sarnath.

DC announced The Doom That Came to Gotham during last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con festivities. Sam Liu and Christopher Berkeley are co-directing the film, with Liu also serving as a producer. Jase Ricci, a veteran of Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls, penned the script.

Warner Bros. still hasn’t announced a release date for Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. However, it will most likely premiere sometime after the next animated DC movie, Legion of Super-Heroes, hits Blu-ray and digital on February 7. DC is also releasing a new trade paperback edition of the original graphic novel next April.

What do you think of the film’s voice cast? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Batman by Ed Brubaker Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.