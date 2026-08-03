‘Amazing Version’ & ‘This Is Awful’: Batman’s New Joker Gets Very Mixed DC Fan Reactions

DC fans are very divided on the new version of the Joker introduced in Batman: Caped Crusader season 2. Contrary to popular Joker adaptations, the clown prince introduced in the animated show differs by being a more stoic, serious criminal.

Voiced by House of the Dragon star Matthew Needham, Caped Crusader’s Joker abandons the manic, hyperactive persona fans typically expect from the character.

Fans were quite mixed on the new Joker, with some enjoying the serious tone and others criticizing it for straying too far from his popular traits. X user @TheBatspecter wrote they were not impressed with the show slowly teasing the Joker’s arrival. However, user @GothamPaladin said they liked how the new Joker was one of the “most interesting” versions of the character.

I really want to like Caped Crusader Joker but he's someone I feel didn't get enough build-up even with him aura-farming at the end of every episode. I wish all the time dedicated to Riddler went to him instead — Batspecter (@TheBatspecter) August 2, 2026

Batman: Caped Crusader was a lot of things, but what I will say is that this was definitely one of the most interesting Jokers I’ve seen in a while, amazing version! #capedcrusader pic.twitter.com/wWtLxIX8uU — Nabi (@GothamPaladin) August 1, 2026

While Needham’s Joker is different, he also shares some similarities to the earlier versions of the character in pop culture. X user @CapedJoel noticed how Joker has a German accent, linked to Conrad Veight’s The Man Who Laughs, which inspired the villain’s comic book debut.

So the newest season of Caped Crusader actually does something pretty new and clever with their Joker. They give him a little German accent. No doubt a reference to the famous Conrad Veight movie The Man Who Laughts. Which inspired the creation of The Joker in the comics. pic.twitter.com/JjTa90NHVG — Caped-Joel Daly (@CapedJoel) August 2, 2026

What is Joker’s role in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2?

Joker’s introduction in Caped Crusader is a slow burn. The character is shrouded in mystery for much of the season, coming to the spotlight in only the last two episodes. Similar to its comic book origins, most of Joker’s activities in the show involve administering the laughing toxin to his victims.

One of his first acts in the golden age of DC comics was announcing Henry Claridge’s death prematurely. Something similar happens in Caped Crusader, as the Joker announces he will kill Gotham’s mayor at midnight.

Oh my god why does it look like this?????!????? this is awful pic.twitter.com/yAFMcZPpla — M∆TTHEW BITTS ? (@MatthewBitts) August 2, 2026

In the final episode, “The Laughing Death,” Joker faces off against Batman. As he tries to run away from a bleeding Batman, he is impaled by a spike. After this, fans get the iconic Joker laugh as he seemingly falls to his death, telling Batman that “the joke is on you.” While some have liked that moment, X user @MatthewBitts called it “awful.”

Batman: Caped Crusader season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.