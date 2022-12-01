Warner Bros. Nears a Deal With Amazon To Stream Animated DC Projects

HBO Max has previously been positioned as the go-to destination for all things DC, including a vast assortment of animated offerings spanning film and television. But if a new deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon goes through, some of the company’s heroes could be making their way over to Prime Video. According to Warner Bros. TV Group boss Channing Dungey, WBD is currently finalizing an agreement that would allow several animated DC projects to premiere on Amazon.

Dungey (per Variety) shared the news while appearing at C21Media’s annual Content London Event. She described the move as something that, most likely, never would have been considered under WB’s prior leadership. But with David Zaslav calling the shots now, the studio is more open to sharing the wealth of its IP.

“One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this moment, the approach of the previous management was much more like ‘Everything has to stay in house, we don’t want anything to go outside,’” explained Dungey. “David Zaslav has been much more open to our exploring all of our animated IP and being able to do it on different platforms. Certainly HBO Max is going to be our first stop but we’re already in the process of closing a big deal with Amazon that’s going to feature some of our DC-branded content in animation.”

Warner Bros. Discovery has come under fire for a whole host of reasons since Zaslav became CEO earlier this year. In August, fans lashed out at the studio for abruptly removing several animated programs from HBO Max’s streaming library. Last month, the backlash continued when Warner Bros. TV cut 26% of its workforce. The company also sought to merge WB Animation’s production and development teams with those of Cartoon Network Studios. In short, the new regime hasn’t shown a lot of respect for its content producers in the interest of cutting costs, particularly when it comes to animation. However, the deal with Amazon gives their projects a chance at finding a home elsewhere.

Unfortunately, Dungey didn’t say which animated DC movies or TV shows could end up on Prime Video. But one likely candidate is Batman: Caped Crusader, which HBO Max had been developing for over a year with executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm before WB suddenly passed on the show last summer. Another possibility is Young Justice, which completed its latest season in June and has yet to receive an official renewal.

