Blue Beetle Director Says Warner Bros. Fully Supports the Film

In August 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery shocked the world with the cancellation of HBO Max’s Batgirl. CEO David Zaslav did not believe the film worked and explained how Warner Bros. Discovery will shift back towards the theatrical experience. With a rumored budget of $90 million, Zaslav made it clear that cost-cutting would be a priority. Batgirl’s cancellation raised concerns for the status of future DC Films like Blue Beetle. If Warner Bros. Discovery is willing to cancel an expensive new property like Batgirl, could the same fate happen to Blue Beetle?

Angel Manuel Soto, the Blue Beetle director, spoke with NPR about Batgirl‘s cancellation and explained why he remains optimistic that his film will stay on the DCEU release schedule.

“I’m not going to lie. There was concern, anger, fear at first,” said Soto. “They told me not to worry, the film has their full support.”

Although Soto believes in Warner Bros. Discovery, things could change from now until its 2023 release. Keep in mind, Blue Beetle was supposed to stream directly to HBO Max before Warner Bros. Discovery modified it to a theatrical release. So it would not be out of the ordinary for another change to occur.

Xolo Maridueña, who broke out on Netflix’s Cobra Kai, stars as Jamie Reyes, an El Paso teenager who attaches to an alien scarab that provides him with extraterrestrial armor and superhuman strength. Maridueña will become the first Latino actor to lead a film in the DCEU. In addition to Maridueña, the cast features Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Susan Sarandon in supporting roles.

Blue Beetle will arrive in theaters on August 18, 2023.

Are you excited to see Jaime’s introduction to the DCEU? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Recommended Reading: Blue Beetle: Jaime Reyes Book One

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.