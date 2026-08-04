Hot Blue Beetle Rumor Puts DC’s Upcoming Series in Jeopardy

A new report has raised questions about the future of one of DC’s upcoming projects. While Blue Beetle remains part of the studio’s long-term plans, the character’s previously announced animated series is now reportedly facing an uncertain future. The latest rumor suggests the project may have stalled, although no official cancellation has been announced.

New rumor suggests Blue Beetle’s animated series is stalled at HBO Max

The status of Blue Beetle’s animated series has reportedly taken an uncertain turn. A new report claims the project is no longer progressing at HBO Max. However, as of now, neither the streaming service nor DC Studios have officially announced that the series has been canceled.

According to Bam! Smack! Pow!, the reported development comes at a time when Xolo Maridueña’s future as Jaime Reyes appears to be moving in the opposite direction. Recent reports have suggested that the actor is expected to reprise the role in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Man of Tomorrow. However, the same report indicates that the animated expansion of the character’s story has stalled.

The report claims that HBO Max has shifted its approach to animated programming, moving away from projects aimed primarily at children and younger audiences. Instead, the platform is reportedly placing greater focus on more mature animated content, including the recently announced Absolute Batman. As a result, Miguel Puga’s Blue Beetle series is said to have fallen outside of the streamer’s current plans.

The project was first announced in 2024 as a collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. Since then, there have been no significant updates regarding casting, production, or story details, with the report suggesting that development has failed to gain momentum.

Despite the reported setback, the series has not been officially canceled. According to the report, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios could still pursue another streaming partner if HBO Max ultimately decides against moving forward.