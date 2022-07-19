DC’s Blue Beetle Movie Wraps Filming in Puerto Rico

Jaime Reyes’ feature film debut is officially in the can. More than a year before the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters, the cast and crew of Blue Beetle have confirmed that the upcoming DCEU entry has wrapped production.

Director Angel Manuel Soto confirmed the end of principal photography on his Instagram stories (via Collider). Shortly afterwards, the film’s star, Xolo Maridueña, shared a photo of himself hugging Soto to celebrate the last day of shooting in Puerto Rico. You can check out Maridueña’s post below.

Warner Bros. was originally developing Blue Beetle as an HBO Max exclusive before moving the film over to its theatrical slate last December. Production began earlier this year and set up shop everywhere from Atlanta to El Paso before eventually heading overseas to Santurce, Puerto Rico. Maridueña stars in the film as Jaime, a Mexican-American teen who bonds with an alien scarab that gives him a suit of armor and a grab-bag of superhuman abilities, including enhanced strength and agility. The film notably marks the first DC movie to feature a Latino actor in the lead role.

Soto, Maridueña, and screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer previously appeared at DC FanDome last fall to discuss their plans for Blue Beetle. They also shared early concept art for Jaime’s suit. However, it might be a while before we get to see the costume in action. Warner Bros. reportedly has no plans to screen footage from any of its 2023 films at Comic-Con later this week.

The supporting cast also includes Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Harvey Guillén, Belissa Escobedo, Damián Alcázar, and Raoul Trujillo. Susan Sarandon is also co-starring as the movie’s primary villain, Victoria Kord, rumored to be the wife of Jaime’s predecessor as Blue Beetle, Ted Kord.

Blue Beetle will hit theaters on August 18, 2023.

