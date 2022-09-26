Kevin Feige Says It’s “Too Soon” To Recast Black Panther

In Marvel’s comic book universe, T’Challa is Black Panther. But in the upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of the other characters will assume the title role due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who portrayed T’Challa in four films. Wakanda Forever takes place in the shadow of T’Challa’s death as Wakanda is forced to move on from its king. Regardless, fans on social media have grown increasingly vocal with their calls to recast Black Panther/T’Challa. However, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige has shared that Marvel felt it was “too soon” to move beyond Boseman without mourning for him first.

“It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” said Feige during an interview with Empire. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story,”

“The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next? And how could the legacy of Chadwick — and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas — continue? That’s what it was all about,” added Feige.

Whether T’Challa could possibly be recast in the future wasn’t addressed in the interview. But in the short term, it seems very unlikely to happen.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11.

