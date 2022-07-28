Kevin Feige Says Fantastic Four Reboot Won’t Be An Origin Story

Whether by chance or design, the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot will arrive in theaters over nine years after the franchise’s last cinematic reboot. 2015’s misguided Fant4stic was so unloved that even director Josh Trank bashed the studio cut ahead of its opening weekend. Presumably Marvel is hoping for a better response for the next time around. Regardless, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the reboot won’t be an origin story. That is a little surprising considering that two of the last three FF films were origin stories. But that’s also why Feige feels it isn’t necessary to go over it again.

“A lot of people know this origin story,” said Feige. “A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?”

Feige also added that “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.” That’s because Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby used the Fantastic Four as the launch title for what became the Marvel Universe in 1961. Back in that era, Fantastic Four was the flagship comic for Marvel that introduced numerous new characters including Silver Surfer, Galactus, the Inhumans, Black Panther, and more.

However, it should be noted that Feige made similar remarks about Doctor Strange not being an origin story. And yet his origin is prominently featured in that film. S0 it’s entirely possible that some aspects of their origin will be used. But it might be a few years before we know for sure.

Director Jon Watts recently left the FF reboot in favor of working on a Star Wars series for Lucasfilm. So far, Marvel has not named a new director. But over the weekend at Comic-Con, Marvel did announce that Fantastic Four will kick off Phase 6 on November 8, 2024.

