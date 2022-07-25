The Russos Are Not Directing Marvel’s Next Avengers Films

Over the weekend, Marvel Studios outlined its grand plan for Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU in front of a packed Hall H crowd at San Diego Comic-Con. Although there are still a few blind spots, all of Marvel’s current projects are building toward the one-two punch of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which will close out what’s now being billed as The Multiverse Saga in 2025. Naturally, many fans were expecting Joe and Anthony Russo to direct these films, largely due to their work on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. But it looks like the Russos aren’t returning to the franchise anytime soon.

While speaking with Deadline, Kevin Feige confirmed that the Russos aren’t involved with The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars. Regardless, he was quick to mention that this doesn’t rule out their return to the MCU altogether. In the end, it all comes to finding the right movie (or TV series) to work on.

“They’re not connected to it,” said Feige. “They’ve been very direct about that. We love them, they love us. We want to find something to do together, it’s not this.”

The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will formally induct a brand new team of characters into the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Still, hearing that the Russos won’t be there to welcome them aboard is a little surprising. The brothers began teasing the possibility of a Secret Wars adaptation as early as 2018, and even expressed a willingness to direct the movie themselves on more than one occasion. However, it should be interesting to see what other filmmakers can bring to the table.

The Russos latest film, The Gray Man, finally premiered on Netflix last Friday. Next up, the pair will turn their attention to The Electric State, which stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt and will reportedly begin production this fall.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.

Who would you like to direct Marvel’s next two Avengers movies? What other MCU projects should the Russos tackle? Tell us your picks in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Secret Wars

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.