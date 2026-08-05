One Piece Chapter 1190 Spoilers & Manga Plot Leaks

One Piece Chapter 1190 spoilers have been posted on social media after the manga’s week-long break. In the previous chapter, the World Government leader, Imu, is about to kill Luffy using the Xingtian axe. However, he is saved by Scopper Gaban. Here are all the details fans need to know regarding the plot leaks of Chapter 1190 of the One Piece manga.

List of One Piece Chapter 1190 spoilers

Below are the spoilers for Chapter 1190 of the One Piece manga.

Gaban mocks Luffy

According to plot leaks posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Pew, the chapter is titled “The Person Whose Death Would Make People Happy.” It starts with Gaban coming to rescue Luffy from Imu. He taunts the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, saying it is disappointing that an injured old man has to come and save him.

Gaban calls out Luffy’s Pirate King dream

He further adds that the Pirate King is someone whose death will bring joy to his enemies, as everyone wants to sit on the highest throne. Gaban further tells Luffy that if he wants to become a Pirate King while living happily without facing tough battles, he should go home.

Gaban takes himself and Imu to the Underworld

After talking to Luffy, Gaban throws him away from the fight scene, and his battle with Imu starts. To fight Gaban, Imu draws a Japanese weapon called Honebami, also known as Bone Eater, and attacks him. Gaban unleashes his technique called Shinmon: Hassen – Fukushu. This technique allows him to destroy the ground, which leads him and Imu to fall into the underworld.

Gaban gets injured

The chapter ends with Gaban suffering a major injury. The spoilers reveal that he is lying on the ground. Moreover, Gaban’s left arm has been cut from below the elbow. Luffy is shocked by seeing the state Gaban is in. It has also been revealed that the manga will go on a break next week.