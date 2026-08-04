Kagurabachi Chapter 128 Release Date, Time & Where to Read

Curious about the Kagurabachi Chapter 128 release date? We are here to help. The manga written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono has kept fans hooked with the history of the enchanted blades. Thus, fans cannot wait to explore the next chapter.

Here is all you need to know about the release date, time, and platform of Chapter 128 of the action fantasy manga.

Kagurabachi Chapter 128 is expected to be available on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Below are the expected timings of the upcoming chapter in major regions:

8 a.m. PT

11 a.m. ET

3 p.m. GMT

4 p.m. CET

On the other hand, readers in Japan can catch the upcoming chapter on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 12 a.m. JST.

Where to read the Kagurabachi Manga with Chapter 128?

Fans can read the Kagurabachi Manga Chapter 128 on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus and Viz Media.

Shueisha’s MANGA Plus provides readers with translated versions of the latest chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump for free.

Viz Media offers the first three chapters and new chapters with English translations for free.

In the previous chapter, readers saw Kunishige recalling a childhood incident. When he was a kid, a mysterious man attacked him, claiming he knew his father. He demanded money from Kunishige while swinging his sword around, but Shiba managed to save the day. Soon, Kunishige learnt that the sword carried by the man was created by his father. Thus, he realized that skilled craftsmanship should not end up in the hands of the wrong people.

Later, Kunishige continued the smelting process, which reached the most dangerous stage. Things turned upside down when the Masumi launched another attack. Urita notes that he saw this coming and wanted to buy time for Kunishige to continue the forging. Later, Shiba tries to take on the invaders but is caught off guard by a mysterious Masumi operative. Further, Urita steps into battle so that Kunishige can focus on forging, as he must not take his eyes off the flames now.