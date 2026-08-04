Blue Lock Chapter 356 Spoilers & Manga Leaks Listed

Blue Lock Chapter 356 spoilers are now available on social media. In the previous chapter, Japan tries to attack England with the 4-diamond strategy. However, England counterattacks with their unique one-two-infinity technique. Here are all the details fans need to know regarding the plot leaks for Chapter 356 of the Blue Lock manga.

List of Blue Lock Chapter 356 spoilers and Manga leaks

Here are the spoilers for Chapter 356 of Blue Lock.

Isagi mocks Teddy Knight

The chapter starts with England’s star player, Teddy Knight, saying that his team will go from one to infinity. This prompts Isagi to ask what he is talking about. The spoilers then show that Fox orders the players to think from zero to one, and that it is their duty to make it to infinity. Isagi mocks Knight, saying that a team like England, with no ego, cannot beat Japan. Knight suggests that he will prove him wrong. The scene then moves to Fox instructing the team to use Infinity 8 with a hand sign.

Oliver Aiku stops England’s goal

After England players receive the instruction, Isagi notices the offense and defense switching places. Fans then see Yukimiya Kenyu take charge and say he will stop England’s counterattack. An England player deciphers his strategy and asserts that this was expected per Fox 0.1. He shoots the ball near the goal before Kenyu reaches him, prompting the latter to tell Arisawa to stop the goal. The England players prepare and take the shot, but Oliver Aiku stops the ball.

Japan tries to stop Teddy Knight

After Aiku’s obstruction, England tries to score again, but Aiku blocks them and passes the ball to Isagi. However, Knight steals the ball and claims that every play they make follows Fox’s 1v1. Japan’s players notice that the ball is going to go to Agi again and prepare to stop them. Before Japan could move, Knight used his cut-in technique to pass through Japan’s defense and advance toward the goal.

Knight scores the first goal

Knight shoots the ball and scores the first goal for England. Isagi, completely baffled by Knight’s play, asserts that the latter might not have ego, but he is still very strong. He states that Knight is someone out of Blue Lock’s dictionary, and his playstyle is completely unknown to them.