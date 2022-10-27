Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Movie Toy Reveals

At Comic-Con this past summer, Hasbro revealed the first Dungeons & Dragons action figure — so to speak — in the form of the Gelatinous Cube. Designed to fit a figure inside, it didn’t actually come with any figures to victimize. Until now. The first full wave of Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive figures will feature Honor Among Thieves movie toys. As revealed on a Hasbro livestream earlier today, they include Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine), Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Forge the Rogue (Hugh Grant) and Simon the Sorcerer (Justice Smith).

While those figures headline the collector line, an in-scale Black Dragon as part of the kid-focused line will also work next to them. And that’s not all. A separate figure line called Dicelings will consist of large 20-sided dice that unfold and transform into classic D&D creatures. A red dragon, black dragon, beholder, and owlbear make up that first wave.

The Golden Archive figures won’t do preorders; look for them closer to the movie’s March release date. The Dicelings should go up sooner than that; expect preorders at your favorite online outlets soon.

Check out more images in the gallery below. Are you ready to begin questing for these? Let us know in comments.

