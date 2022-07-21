Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Debuts At Comic-Con

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Debuts

It just wouldn’t be Comic-Con without big panels and trailer reveals. After a three-year hiatus between Comic-Cons, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had the first big Hall H panel of the year, and it did not disappoint. Several of the cast members, including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and even Hugh Grant were on hand for the first behind-the-scenes look at the film. But the main event was the trailer drop itself.

In the first trailer, Pine’s character, Edgin Darvis, is the leader of a party of thieves who make a major mistake. They stole an object of power for the wrong person, Forge Fitzwilliam (Grant), and now it’s up to the thieves to save the realm. Unfortunately for the realm, they have no idea how to be heroes.

Who needs heroes when you have thieves? Watch the NEW trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and get ready to see it in theatres March 2023. #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/QcKptU2FMJ — DnDMovie (@DnDMovie) July 21, 2022

But if you want to take a deeper dive into the world of D&D, the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube page debuted a nearly 20 minute-long “Monster Manual.”

Additionally, the new poster for the film was also revealed:

The party’s just getting started. ⚔️ Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is coming to theatres March 2023. #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/hRnS20aeXu — DnDMovie (@DnDMovie) July 21, 2022

But perhaps the most intriguing tidbit from the panel was the promise that characters from the Dungeons & Dragons animated series from the ’80s will appear in the film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

What do you think about the first trailer for the new D&D movie? Let us know in the comment section below!

