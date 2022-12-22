Superhero Hype’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide For Games

It’s time to play, and with next-gen consoles snapped up by the lucky and the skillful, some will play video games with serious power this year. But we’re not just catering to them. Herein we have some suggestions for next-gen, current-gen, and big deluxe boxed sets with a bunch of extra stuff to make the gamer feel special. Behold our video games holiday gift guide for 2022.

$49.95

Batman’s dead, so who’s gonna keep Gotham under control? It’s time for the next generation of Bat-family to step up. Play as Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, or Robin in this expansive open world. Fight crime and uncover larger plots as you take on major supervillains and run-of-the-mill thugs. And how did Batman die, anyway?

$99.99

When the ancient demon Lilith arises, it’s time for the darker side of the Marvel superhero universe to come together to stop her. Blade, Scarlet Witch, Ghost Rider, Wolverine and more just might be able to channel their own angrier energies into fighting true evil. This Legendary edition includes a season pass and 23 premium skins. Build your own badass team, and send those demons to Hell!

Standard Edition – Enhanced Edition – Xbox Series X

$349.99



Discover Miles’ distinct spider-powers while adapting to a new neighborhood and navigating a war between organized crime and an an energy company. This ultimate launch edition of the game also includes Spider-Man Remastered.

$49.94

Go back to the ’90s (in spirit) with this side-scrolling, co-op beat-’em-up featuring the heroes in a half shell, along with more playable characters like Splinter and April. Battle big bosses and fling around the foot in a glorious ode to simpler times, when a roll of quarters and an afternoon at the arcade were just what the weekend ordered.

For PS5 – For Xbox One

$55.29

Go behind the scenes of all the new Overwatch content since 2017. Go inside the development process of new heroes, environments, NPCs and more. Includes three unique prints, a special Overwatch 2 section, and special metallic ink printing.

$27.68

Survive the Jedi purge as Cal Kestis, on the run from Darth Vader’s Inquisitors. As the Empire rises, use the Force to stay alive and keep the light side flowing.

$69.88

Kratos and Atreus inch ever closer to the final battle that will destroy the Nine Realms. Fight gods and monsters, prepare for Norse end times…but most of all, be the best father a boy could ask for in a world where everything’s trying to kill both of you.

$58.90

The fetish-inspiring witch is back, with her guns and time-slowing ability. But this time she’s not the only one. Encounter a bevy of Bayonettas the world over, and battle the living-weapon Homunculi. Unleash new demonic powers, and also play as witch-in-training Viola.

$51.40

One of the most talked about games of the last year introduced a new fantasy world from Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and legendary procrastinator George R.R. Martin. Create characters and travel fantastical landscapes in the action RPG full of mystery and peril.

PS4 version.

$34.19

Play through LEGO versions of the nine Star Wars “Episode” movies, in any order, at any time. Build your own adventure with hundreds of playable characters and accessories. Are there movies in the saga you don’t like? Make them better! Just watch what you step on.

PS4 – Xbox One

