Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor Director Parts Ways With Developer Respawn

By Julia Anderson

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen has parted ways with developer Respawn Entertainment, a subsidiary of publisher Electronic Arts.

Per Bloomberg, Asmussen left Respawn after guiding the company through the development of the first two hit games in the Star Wars Jedi series. EA issued a statement on his departure through a spokesperson. “After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck,” the company said. “Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”

Stig Asmussen’s work on Star Wars Jedi

Under Asmussen’s leadership, Respawn became a significant developer for EA, with the Star Wars Jedi games being the studio’smost influential. In April 2023, Asmussen confirmed that the team managed to develop the hit Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in just three years, largely during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Asmussen no longer at Respawn, the fate of a potential third Star Wars Jedi game is unclear. In March 2023, the director said he envisioned the series as a trilogy. While there is no official confirmation of a third entry, a Respawn job listing for a Principal Game Writer in July 2023 convinced some fans of its planned development. Furthermore, while Asmussen won’t direct the rumored third entry, he previously confirmed the Respawn team had discussed long-term plans for the series.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released in 2019 to rave reviews. Its sequel, Jedi: Survivor, earned similar praise on its release this spring. Fallen Order is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and PC. Jedi: Survivor released on the next-gen consoles and PC, with planned versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

