Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Star Cameron Monaghan Confirms Sequel Is in the Works

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor star Cameron Monaghan says a third entry in the Star Wars Jedi series is currently in the works.

Per IGN, Monaghan — who plays series protagonist Cal Kestis — confirmed the news during the Star Wars Jedi game series panel at Ocala Comic Con 2023. Neither developer Respawn Entertainment nor publisher Electronic Arts have officially announced a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. According to Monaghan, however, he and the game’s developers are already working on the next chapter in Cal’s story.

“We’re working on the third,” Monaghan said. “We’re in the process of doing it right now. That’s a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far. Hopefully when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again.”

Star Wars Jedi Loses its sirector

Confirmation of the third game comes just weeks after Stig Asmussen, who directed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, left Respawn. While Asmussen did not comment on his departure, Electronic Arts issued a statement saying he had left to “pursue other adventures.” With him no longer at Respawn, veteran developers will take charge of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. it remains unclear who has the reigns for the third installment.

Earlier this year, Asmussen spoke about the future of the series. “I always wanted to see this as a trilogy,” he said in March. “How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released on next-gen consoles and PC, with plans for a PS4 and Xbox One release at a later date.