Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Game Deals for April 17

Need some gaming ideas? Be they video, board, or based on same, our guide wants to aid your fun time. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. We look to find highly rated sci-fi and fantasy games both obvious and not, that come highly recommended, as well as game-related merchandise. (All ideally are cheap or discounted, of course.) Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. Here are the best Amazon game deals for April 17.

The latest RPG adventure in the saga of a Valkyrie sent by Odin as the last chance for a doomed world facing Ragnarok. Summon warrior spirits to aid you in battle, and upgrade and customize your skills. Fill up your Arts Gauge to unleash the Divine Arts and dominate the battlefield.

Fight alongside legendary heroes against the dark legions of Lilith. Now with five enhanced skins! Captain America (Future Soldier), Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell), Magik (Phoenix 5), Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm), and Wolverine (X-Force). Can you form the perfect team to save the world?

Take to the streets of an infested Raccoon City in this co-op board game, based on the adventures of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Play as either of them, or Ada or Kendo, as you fight and creep your way past zombie dogs, lickers, and the terrifyingly mutated William Birkin. Can you all survive the night and escape the city before it’s destroyed? Roll the dice and find out.

Play through LEGO versions of the nine Star Wars “Episode” movies, in any order, at any time. Build your own adventure with hundreds of playable characters and accessories. Are there movies in the saga you don’t like? Make them better! Just watch what you step on.

Sail the seas of Solistia, a world where diverse cultures thrive and industry flourishes. develop jobs and skills as you choose your own path in this turn-based RPG.

Form a team of three from a roster that includes Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Luigi. Then send them into space to explore new worlds, take on evil forces, and go on quests to save the Sparks. You don’t have to have played the previous Mario and Rabbids crossover to get the hang of things.

Reclaim the throne of crown prince Noctis, in a more open-world, less turn-based adventure than previous Final Fantasy games. Roam freely on cars, airships, and of course chocobos. Save the world of Eos from deadly enemies and massive beasts, all by mastering weapons and magic.

A series of stand-alone cinematic horror games, set in the terrifying World’s Fair hotel. Escape elaborate death rooms as you evade a monster determined to become the greatest serial killer, and play with a friend…if they dare! PS4 Xbox Series X

Having sparked an uprising, the reluctant, flatulent hero Abe must free 1,000 of his people and lead them to freedom. Earn “Quarma” for your good deeds and affect the outcome, as the ruling powers use any means necessary to stop you. May the Odd be ever in your favor.

Maikerry Plants and Zombies Toys vs Garden Maze Assembly Toys Action Figures Assemblable Toys Game Fan Party Birthday Gifts for Boys Girls

$46.99

Build your own Plants vs. Zombies levels with this LEGO-compatible set with working Pea Shooters. You decide if the zombies make it to the house in one piece, or if reverse vegetarianism saves the day.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.