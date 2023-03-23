The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets a May Release Date

Gollum’s long-in-the-works solo adventure finally has a release date on next-gen consoles. Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment’s trip to Middle-earth has suffered a number of delays since it was first announced a few years back. But the studio has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is now slated to arrive on May 25.

Daedalic first revealed its plans to give Gollum his own video game in 2019. Since then, the release window has shifted from 2021 to this summer. Regardless, the studio has always had plenty of footage to show off in order to get fans excited for the upcoming title. In fact, earlier this month, Daedalic also premiered a new story trailer for the game, previewing its own vibrant designs for iconic Middle-earth locations as well as a few recognizable LOTR characters.

The game’s story takes place long after Gollum has been corrupted by One Ring. But when someone (or something) steals it, he will stop at nothing to get it back, even if it means venturing out far beyond his typical cave dwellings and exploring every nook and cranny of Middle-earth. The game also lets players utilize a varied assortment of different traversal and combat mechanics.

As part of the studio’s latest announcement, the developers also premiered a Gameplay Showcase that highlights all-new footage from Gollum’s journey. You can check it out for yourself in the player below.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available to play on on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version will be released later this year.

Are you excited to get your hands on the game in just a few months? Let us know in the comment section below!

