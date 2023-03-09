The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Trailer Highlights Familiar Faces

Nothing can stand between Gollum and his precious. In an all-new adventure set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the creature formerly known as Sméagol will embark on a journey to reunite with his most prized possession after it’s suddenly snatched away from him. And during today’s Nacon Connect presentation, the developers behind The Lord of the Rings: Gollum premiered a new story trailer for the upcoming game highlighting rich Middle-earth environments and even a few recognizable supporting characters.

The trailer is heavy on cinematics as it presents Daedalic Entertainment’s own designs for iconic locations from J.R.R. Tolkein’s original novels. Over the course of the campaign, Gollum will travel everywhere from Rivendell to the Misty Mountains to Mordor in his quest to find the One Ring. The character will also encounter a wide array of friends and foes along the way, including a much younger-looking Gandalf and even the villanous Nazgûl. You can see more of the game’s supporting cast in the player below.

Players will employ a host of different skills as they make their way across Middle-earth. Naturally, Gollum relies heavily on stealth tactics. But he can also attack certain kinds of enemies who get in his way. Additionally, the trailer showcases Gollum’s various movement capabilities which, aside from your standard running and jumping, allow him to crawl on walls and sidle along narrow ledges.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One sometime later this year.

