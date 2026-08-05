Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 3 Trailer Sets Netflix Show’s Dramatic Return

Netflix has released the much-awaited Beauty in Black Season 3 trailer. It features an intriguing montage of some of the most highly anticipated moments from the upcoming installment. Season 3 is slated to arrive on August 27.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black gears up for a dramatic return after making a splash on Netflix with its first two seasons. The series’ sophomore season, which concluded in March 2026, spent six weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The season also topped the charts in 17 countries. Thanks to its overwhelming success, Netflix renewed the show for a fourth season ahead of Season 3’s premiere (via Deadline). Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see what Beauty in Black’s third season has in store and what’s next for the Bellarie empire.

Check out the Beauty in Black Season 3 trailer below:

What happens in the Beauty in Black Season 3 trailer?

The newly released Beauty in Black Season 3 trailer teases a “new power couple in town.” The nearly two-minute clip sets the stage for a power struggle within the Bellarie empire. The opening shot of the trailer reminds us that Horace’s actions from the previous season landed the family behind bars.

Meanwhile, Kimmie is now actively trying to seize control, asserting her authority as partner in both the club and the business. Reflecting on the past, she now regrets ignoring Olivia’s warning to her when she first joined the family. However, Kimmie notes how she learned to navigate this cutthroat environment.

Photo Credit: Netflix

The trailer further highlights the lack of trust among the characters as they continue to question each other’s allegiance and look for signs of weakness. With rising tensions within the business, Charles says, “When it all comes down it’s going to come down hard.” The trailer ends with Kimmie delivering a chilling line, saying, “I will get what I want.”

Originally reported by Namrata Ghosh on ComingSoon.