David Looks to Recruit Ellie in The Last of Us Episode 8 Promo

It’s the time of the preacher next week on The Last of Us. And a highly dubious one, at that. If you haven’t played the game, we won’t spoil much about David, but Ellie’s absolutely right to mistrust him. In The Last of Us episode 8 promo, we get our first look at Scott Shepherd’s portrayal, along with original Joel actor Troy Baker as James, one of David’s fellow scavengers. After seeing Ellie’s first real experience with loss in episode 7, it looks like we’re about to see her really take it out on somebody next time.

Meanwhile, this week’s “Inside the Episode” takes a look at Ellie’s last night with best friend Riley (Storm Reid), and how that directly parallels and affects her current situation with Joel. Because HBO Max is being super serious about this being a different kind of adaptation, nobody notes the comedy of video game characters of course thinking a video arcade is the coolest place ever. But it’s there, as Ellie plays Mortal Kombat II‘s Raiden like so many have played her in The Last of Us. The adaptation of the “Left Behind” DLC content will prove more prescient when season 2 arrives.

Are you looking forward to Ellie vs. David next week? Let us know in comments!

