There’s No Consolation in The Last of Us Episode 7 Promo

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for The Last of Us episode 6!

Will Joel die prematurely? That’s what the ending of The Last of Us episode 6 might have you thinking. But in The Last of Us episode 7 promo, there’s pointedly no reassurance. No sign of Joel. Will he be okay? The show’s not entirely bound by the game, so it’s still unclear. But what does seem clear is that next week’s episode will adapt the events of the game’s Left Behind DLC, featuring Bella’s best friend and crush, Riley (Storm Reid).

Take a look:

For this week’s “Inside the Episode,” learn more about why Joel has a near-toxic fear of attachment. And how his feelings of inadequacy nearly ruin everything. What you won’t see, unfortunately, is more Marlon and Florence, the indigenous couple from the intro played by Grahame Greene and Elaine Miles, who deserve their own spinoff for brining much-needed humor to this week’s installment.

Watch it in the player below:

For non gamers, it may not be evident in the promo for next week just how much of what we’re seeing is flashback. Unless the show is really changing things up.

What did you think of this week’s episode? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: The Art Of The Last Of Us

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites