Vought Shares Company Updates in The Boys Season 4 Promo

While The Boys nears the end of filming for the upcoming season, the marketing campaign has already begun. The new CEO of Vought International, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), shares a Q1 Earnings Recap with shareholders, which also serves as a promo for The Boys Season 4.

Originally posted by Anthony Starr, who stars as Homelander, the video features Barrett providing updates for Vought International since “transparency has always been their core value.” Barrett boasts that business is growing with an increase in pharma, crimefighting, and Vought+ subscribers. Barrett says Homelander’s approval ratings are “soaring,” which may come as a surprise since he murdered a civilian in the season 3 finale.

“It’s a new day for Vought,” said Barrett. “Today’s heroes. Tomorrow’s future.”

One of the key reveals in the video is the status of Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), who Barrett says is conducting a critical mission overseas. But viewers saw Homelander kill Black Noir in season 3, after the leader of the Seven learned Black Noir knew that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) was Homelander’s father. However, Mitchell will return for season 4 as a different character who wears the Black Noir suit.

The other big takeaway from the teaser involves Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Barrett announced the company’s search for new members of the Seven to replace Queen Maeve, whom Vought believes to have died after sacrificing herself in the fight against Soldier Boy; and Starlight, who is a traitor in the Seven’s eyes. Viewers know that Queen Maeve is still alive after surviving the fight and escaping with Elena (Nicola Correia-Damude). Furthermore, Starlight left the Seven and joined The Boys in the season 3 finale.

Season 4 of The Boys is expected to arrive sometime in 2023. However, Amazon has not announced a premiere date.

Which Vought updates struck you as most significant in this promo video? Let us know in the comment section below!

