Andor Season 1 Episode 7 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Andor season 1 episode 7!

We’re back in the setup phase for Andor, and if the pattern holds, next week will have more build up before reaching another crescendo in episode 9. But for now Cassian Andor is in a world of trouble, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Andor season 1 episode 7.

In the aftermath of the heist on Aldhani, the Empire is clamping down and striking back. Mon Mothma is upset when she deduces that Luthen Rael was behind the heist. She chastises him because of the coming Imperial crackdown. However, that’s exactly what Luthen wanted. An Imperial overreach and abuse of power will only draw more converts to the cause. Later, Mothma meets with her childhood friend, Tay Kolma, and subtly lets him in on her anti-Empire activities. Mothma wants his help, but she also doesn’t want to tell him too much. Additionally, Luthen’s associate, Kleya Marki, meets with Vel Sartha and tells her that Cassian needs to be silenced because he knows too much about Luthen.

Meanwhile, Cassian is back on Morlana One and he reunites with his adoptive mother, Maarva Andor. Cassian tells Maarva that he has the money to relocate both of them, and she reluctantly agrees to go with him. She also tells Cassian that everyone in town knows that the late Timm Karlo betrayed him to the Empire. Cassian then reunites with Bix Caleen, who is still badly beaten from her encounter with the Empire’s troops. She warns Cassian that the rest of the town blames him for bringing the Empire down on them. After he leaves Bix, Cassian learns that Maarva intends to stay behind and fight the Empire. She was inspired by the heist on Aldhani, even though she doesn’t know Cassian was a part of it. Maarva also attempts to get Cassian to give up on finding his sister.

On Coruscant, Imperial Security Bureau agent Dedra Meero seems to be the only one able to follow the early patterns of the rebels. When one of her rivals accuses her of misconduct, Dedra lays out her case and wins the approval of her supervisor. However, he also warns her to watch her back after her show of bravado. At the same time, Syril Karn falls further into disgrace as he takes a mind-numbing job in an office.

Some time later, Cassian is on a tropical world with a new girlfriend. But his paranoid tendencies attract the attention of one of the stormtroopers. Cassian then has his first encounter with an Imperial Enforcer Droid, the same model as K-2SO from Rogue One. While awaiting judgment at the processing enter, Cassian assumes another prisoner’s identity to protect his own. This turns out to be a mistake, as Cassian is sentenced to six years of imprisonment for another man’s crimes.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for Andor season 1 episode 7 in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.