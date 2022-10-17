The She-Hulk Finale Was the First Episode Filmed in the Season

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the She-Hulk season finale!

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law tested its audience’s patience for weeks. However, the series saved its biggest of big-swings for last with a finale that saw Jennifer Walters smash out of the Disney+ menu and into the real world to chastise her own writers for sticking to the typical Marvel formula and delivering what we thought was going to be an action-packed conclusion. Instead, Jen convinced the A.I. known as K.E.V.I.N. to shake things up and give her a more pared-down version of a classic MCU ending. The move has already proven to be one of the studio’s most controversial decisions to date. But it turns out even She-Hulk’s cast and crew were perplexed when they gathered to shoot the episode on the first day of filming.

Director Kat Coiro dropped this bombshell in a new interview with /Film. Movies and TV shows are almost always shot out of order. Regardless, She-Hulk’s climax seems like a very unusual choice to start with on day one. Coiro specifically addressed the scene right before the fourth-wall break, where most of the show’s major players arrive at the Intelligencia meeting for a big showdown. But as confused as the actors were in real life, Coiro insists that throwing them off-balance was very intentional.

“One of my favorite stories from production is one of the very first scenes we shot in the lodge with Mark [Ruffalo], Tim [Roth], Jameela [Jamil], Tatiana, Jon [Bass], Ginger [Gonzaga], and Josh [Segarra],” said Coiro, “It was so chaotic, and the actors were like, what is going on? I had to tell them it didn’t make sense, but that’s the whole point. We’re creating a finale that doesn’t make sense so that she can go and yell at the writers. I was very, very grateful that they trusted me on that journey.”

The episode has split Disney+ subscribers. Some critics and fans have heaped praise on its self-referential meta humor, particularly the John Byrne-inspired parts. However, not everyone shares their enthusiasm. Others have called the finale a letdown, while some fans remain ambivalent. In any case, head writer Jessica Gao doesn’t seem to have any regrets about her team’s creative choices. While speaking with Marvel.com last week, she said “this is the right ending for this show.”

All nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming on Disney+.

Were you surprised to learn that the She-Hulk finale came first on the production schedule? Let us know in the comment section below!

