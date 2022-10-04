The Threat of War Looms in House of the Dragon Episode 8 Trailer

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 7!

“The crown cannot stand strong if the House of the Dragon remains divided!” Those are the words of King Viscerys in the House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer. But whose fault is it that the family is divided? If Viscerys hadn’t married Alicent, then she wouldn’t have given him two sons who act like absolute bastards. And if the new footage is any indication, episode 8 is going to feature another time jump because Alicent’s children are now young adults.

However, that’s not the only intrigue happening in the trailer. The footage reveals that the Sea Snake, Lord Corlys Velaryon, has been badly injured. If that’s the case, then Driftmark is in for some problems of its own since there is no obvious heir to the throne.

Additionally, HBO has released an Inside the Episode video for House of the Dragon episode 7 that explores the fight that truly tore the two sides of the family apart. There’s also a lot more on the new union between Daemon and Rhaenyra. The odds have been stacked against Rhaenyra from the start, especially since Alicent had sons that she is grooming to steal Rhaenyra’s birthright. However, Daemon remains the most ruthless member of the family, by far. Which is why it’s somewhat surprising that his plans for Rhaenyra’s first husband, Laenor, were merciful.

House of the Dragon episode 8 will premiere next Sunday, October 9 on HBO and HBO Max.

