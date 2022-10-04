House of the Dragon Episode 7 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 7!

After four on-and-off-screen weddings, it’s time for a funeral. Social gatherings never seem to work out in the world of Game of Thrones. They’re just an excuse to rehash old feuds and bring out the knives. The seventh episode of House of the Dragon has premiered, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about House of the Dragon episode 7.

Everyone has converged on Driftmark for the funeral of Lady Laena. Her husband, Daemon, doesn’t seem to mourn her as much as her brother, Laenor. King Viserys takes the opportunity to ask Daemon to come back to King’s Landing and let go of their respective grudges. But Daemon refuses and walks off. At Rhaenyra’s insistence, her son, Jacaerys/Jayce, offers some emotional comfort for his cousins, Rhaena and Baela; which even their father, Daemon, isn’t giving them.

During the night, Rhaenyra and Daemon reconcile and she admits to mourning her dead lover, Harwin Strong. With no one else around, Rhaenyra and Daemon finally have sex on the beach. Viserys and Alicent’s second oldest son, Aemond, also sneaks out that night. But rather than stumble across his half-sister and uncle, Aemond successfully convinces Laena’s dragon, Vhagar, to accept him as her new rider.

Aemond’s actions infuriate Laena’s daughters, Rhaena and Baela. Aemond also arrogantly taunts Jayce and his brother, Lucerys/Luke, for being bastards. In response, the other kids beat the tar out of Aemond. And when Aemond overpowers all four of them, Luke draws a knife and slashes him across his face. Shortly thereafter, the children are brought before the royal court and an enraged Viserys. He’s upset because Aemond accused Rhaenyra’s children of being bastards. But Alicent is even more pissed thet their son has lost an eye.

When Viserys refuses to sanction Rhaenyra’s kids, Alicent orders Cristan Cole to take Luke’s eye in return. When he refuses, Alicent takes Viserys’ knife and attempts to get revenge by herself. Rhaenyra stops her former friend, and taunts Alicent by saying that everyone sees her as she is. Before dropping the knife, Alicent slices Rhaenyra’s arm, which shocks the onlookers. Aemond defuses the situation by saying that losing an eye was worth winning a dragon.

Privately, Rhaenyra tells Daemon that she wants to marry him. However, that’s a problem because she’s still married to Laenor. So they form a plot with Laenor’s male lover, Qarl Correy, in which Qarl challenges Laenor in the palace. By the time guards are summoned, Laenor’s body is found burned beyond recognition in the fireplace. Now freed to marry, Daemon and Rhaenyra wed in front of their children. Meanwhile, Laenor is revealed to have survived, as he and Qarl leave Driftmark behind to start a new life together.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for House of the Dragon episode 7 in the comment section below!

