The Knives Come Out in House of the Dragon Episode 7 Trailer

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 6!

HBO’s House of the Dragon has been moving along so quickly that it’s easy to forget that there are only four episodes left in the first season. And the long-teased conflict between the Targaryens is about to spill out into the open. In the House of the Dragon episode 7 trailer, the two sides of the family come together to mourn Daemon Targaryen’s second wife, Laena Velaryon. But the literal knives come out when Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Targaryen reunite at the funeral.

Once, Rhaenyra and Alicent were the closest of friends. Now they are the bitterest of rivals. It’s a life-and-death struggle for the Iron Throne, since only Rhaenyra or Alicent’s son, Aegon, will be heir to the Seven Kingdoms. Either way, open warfare is inevitable in this world. King Viserys isn’t going to live forever. And when he’s gone, all Hell is going to break lose.

Judging from the preview, the one upside of Rhaenyra’s very public falling out with Alicent is that the queen has apparently telegraphed her intentions. Rhaenyra even tells Alicent that the rest of her immediate subjects now see her as she truly is. But that doesn’t mean that everyone is going to side with Rhaenyra. She may be the heir, but the odds are stacked against her.

HBO has also posted the behind-the-scenes video featurette for House of the Dragon episode 6, which features some explanations for the new status quo after the show leaped ten years into the future.

House of the Dragon episode 7 will premiere next Sunday, October 2 on HBO and HBO Max.

