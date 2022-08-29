House of the Dragon Episode 2 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 2!

It’s very telling that HBO used the Game of Thrones main title theme for the new House of the Dragon opening sequence. HBO clearly doesn’t want anyone to assume that HotD and GoT aren’t connected, even though the characters are all different. It’s still Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms in an age of dragons. Now that the second episode has debuted, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about House of the Dragon episode 2.

Six months after the death of Queen Aemma, the Crab Feeder continues to prey upon the Westerosi shipping lanes as he has their sailors put to death by literally feeding them to crabs. Lord Corlys Velaryon is furious, but King Viserys is far more cautious about starting a war with the Crab Feeder’s backers in the Free Cities. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra is relegated to cup bearer at the Small Council despite being named heir to the throne. And when Rhaenyra raises her voice to suggest a strategy, her father dismisses her from the room.

To keep the princess occupied, Rhaenyra is tasked with picking a new member of the Kingsguard. She chooses Ser Criston Cole because she witnessed his victory at the tournament, and he is the only true veteran among the recruits. However, Rhaenyra ignores the advice she is given to consider knights from the politically connected houses. Rhaenyra’s best friend, Alicent Hightower, secretly meets with Viserys to console him and encourage him to reach out to his daughter. Similarly, Alicent tells Rhaenyra that her father loves her in a bid to get them to reconnect.

Viserys privately meets with Corlys and his wife, Rhaenys, to smooth over their differences. They put fourth their 12-year-old daughter, Laena, for a marriage alliance. Viserys is clearly unhappy at the suggestion, even though he knows it is politically expedient. Rhaenyra is also upset about her father’s potential marriage to a child, but her aunt, Rhaenys, warns her that men would rather burn the seven kingdoms to the ground rather than accept a woman on the Iron Throne. To complicate matters further, the exiled Prince Daemon steals a dragon egg and sarcastically invites his brother/king to attend his wedding to Mysaria.

Daemon’s actions angers Viserys so greatly that he almost takes the bait. Instead, Alicent’s father, Lord Otto Hightower, leads an assortment of troops to Dragonstone. As a taunt, Daemon greets Otto’s group with Mysaria and his own soldiers. Daemon also brings his dragon to the standoff, which causes Otto to order his men to sheath their swords. Rhaenyra arrives on top of her own dragon, and she challenges her uncle to strike her down. Instead, he relinquishes the egg and returns to Dragonstone. Viserys is furious when he discovers what Rhaenyra has done. But it allows Viserys to emotionally reconcile with Rhaenyra and they reach an understanding.

Or least they did until Viserys declares his intent to marry… Alicent. Rhaenyra and Corlys are immediately alienated by the king’s decision. However, only Corlys chooses to run to Daemon and propose their own alliance. As the first step, he wants them to join forces to eliminate the Crab Feeder and reclaim the shipping lanes.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for House of the Dragon episode 2 in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.