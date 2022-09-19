Alicent and Rhaenyra Grow up in House of the Dragon Episode 6 Trailer

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 5!

Just as we were starting to love Milly Alcock and Emily Carey in House of the Dragon, playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, a time jump is coming. Next week’s episode skips ahead far enough that both will become new actors. Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke will take over next week as the older Rhaenyra and Alicent. But contrary to the prediction by Alicent’s father Otto, it appears King Viserys did indeed live to be an old man, and is still around. All those leechings must have done him some good.

In the new trailer for House of the Dragon episode 5, Rhaenyra and her husband Laenor have gotten past their obvious issues of orientation to produce some heirs. As have the dragons.

HBO has also posted the behind-the-scenes video featurette for House of the Dragon episode 5. It serves as a reminder that Game of Thrones weddings tend toward the dramatic. And that the color green may prove even more significant than the episode spelled out.

House of the Dragon episode 6 will premiere next Sunday, September 25, on HBO and HBO Max.

What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

