House of the Dragon Episode 4 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 4!

There was no action in this week’s House of the Dragon, at least not that kind of action. But there’s a scandal unfolding in King’s Landing. The fourth episode of House of the Dragon has debuted, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about House of the Dragon episode 4.

Somewhere in the seven kingdoms, Rhaenyra doesn’t hide her boredom as she endures a succession of suitors. Rhaenyra becomes so frustrated by the candidates that she cuts her betrothal tour short, but not before one of her child suitors kills a man who mocked him. Just as Rhaenyra sails into King’s Landing, she witnesses her estranged uncle, Prince Daemon, riding his dragon home in triumph. She arrives in court in to to see Daemon reunite with his brother, King Viserys, before bending the knee in front of the court. Viserys forgives his brother and reconciles with Daemon. However, Viserys is very cold towards Rhaenyra because she has come home two months early.

Fortunately for the princess, her relationship with her former best friend, Queen Alicent, has thawed. They actually seem to reconcile as well. Hours later, Rhaenyra receives a message from Daemon and sneaks out of her room. Daemon takes Rhawnyra out for an incognito tour of King’s Landing, and demonstrates that her future subjects despise her. After witnessing a play that calls her succession to the throne in question, Daemon brings Rhawnyra to a brothel and seduces her.

Rhaenyra turns out to be more than a willing participant with Daemon. Regardless, her enthusiasm about their tryst causes Daemon to lose interest and abandon her. And because Daemon removed Rhaenyra’s disguise, she is easily recognized by one of Lord Otto Hightower’s spies. Back at the palace, Viserys summons Alicent to his bedroom so he can have sex with her. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra returns home and quickly seduces Ser Criston Cole. Although reluctant at first, Criston gives into his desire despite being a member of Rhaenyra’s Kingsguard.

In the morning, Otto is briefed by his spy and he takes the news of Rhaenyra and Daemon’s night out directly to the king. However, Viserys refuses to believe it and angrily orders Otto to leave, but not before Alicent hears everything. The queen quickly summons Rhaenyra to get her side of the story, and the princess swears that she didn’t sleep with Daemon. Unfortunately for Rhaenyra, Daemon confesses to Viserys that he was with Rhaenyra, and implies that he did have sex with her. Daemon suggests that they should be wed in the Targaryen tradition, but in his fury, Viserys exiles his brother again.

Soon after, Viserys clashes with Rhaenyra, who protests her innocence. Regardless, Viserys tells her that her search for a husband is over and she will be forced to wed Ser Laenor Velaryon to appease his father, Lord Corlys Velaryon. Rhaenyra accepts this, but she demands that Viserys dismiss Otto for attempting to discredit her claim on the throne. Hours later, Viserys fires Otto and takes back the sigil of the Hand of the King. And to shore up the palace intrigue, Viserys also arranges for Rhaenyra to have a special tea to insure that she won’t get pregnant from her wild night out.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for House of the Dragon episode 4 in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.