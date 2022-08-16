Jennifer Walters’ Law Firm Releases a New Ad Ahead of She-Hulk’s Debut

It’s a little ironic that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is premiering a few days after another beloved legal series, Better Call Saul, airs its finale on AMC. But just like Saul Goodman, Jennifer Walters is leaning into the shamelessness of legal commercials. To get fans excited for She-Hulk‘s debut episode, Marvel has released a fake advertisement for Jen’s law firm. You can check it out for yourself below.

The ad details the services offered by Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, and Holliway (GLK&H), specifically the new Superhuman Law Division spearheaded by Jen herself. Comic fans will recognize the name of the firm from writer Dan Slott’s She-Hulk run in the early 2000s. The names of the firm’s senior partners should sound familiar as well: Goodman is a reference to original Marvel Comics publisher Martin Goodman; Lieber refers to the full last name of Stan Lee and his brother, Larry; and Kurtzberg is a nod to Jacob Kurtzberg, the birth name of Jack Kirby.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The firm’s sole remaining co-founder, Holden Holliway, was introduced by Slott and artist Juan Bobillo in 2005. In the series’ first issue, Holliway began specializing in superhuman legal cases to defend his granddaughter, a small-time supervillain named Southpaw. Although we’ve seen Jen’s boss in trailers for She-Hulk, it’s still not clear if this is Holliway or a new character created just for the show.

Additionally, the commercial includes a working phone number for the Superhuman Law Division: 1-877-SHE-HULK (743-4855). Calling the number plays a recording of Jen listing reasons to hire legal counsel, whether her clients have been “fined for thousands of dollars” in property damage, or “accidentally created a sentient robot who got the feels and tried to destroy the world.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ this Thursday, August 18.

Would you hire GLK&H to handle your legal defense? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Savage She-Hulk Omnibus