Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 5 Return Gets Good & Bad News

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal shared a mixed update on Tom Holland‘s future in the franchise. The veteran producer explained why the series has never planned its next chapter in advance and what that means this time around.

Amy Pascal says nothing is set yet for Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man movie

Producer Amy Pascal addressed Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man in a new Deadline interview. She confirmed that Holland appears open to returning for another installment. However, Pascal stressed that nothing is currently in place for a follow-up film.

Pascal explained that the franchise has never planned sequels in advance. She recalled a similar situation after the original 2002 Spider-Man film with director Sam Raimi. “I remember after the first Spider-Man movie came out, Sam Raimi said to me, ‘I don’t have anything else to say’ and I said, ‘I just don’t believe you,'” Pascal shared.

The producer emphasized that each Spider-Man film must work as a standalone story. “I think that’s good about making these movies is that they have to stand on their own,” she said. Pascal added that this approach makes each installment feel singular and distinct from its predecessors.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just shattered the all-time domestic opening weekend record with $360 million. The film surpassed Avengers: Endgame’s previous record and marks the fourth time Spider-Man has broken this milestone. Director Destin Daniel Cretton helmed the latest installment after previously directing Shang-Chi for Marvel Studios.

Pascal also confirmed that the Sony-Marvel partnership continues on a picture-by-picture basis. She expressed a strong desire to work with Cretton again on any potential sequel. “If we have our way, he certainly will be,” Pascal said about his involvement going forward.

The franchise’s deal structure means no automatic greenlights exist for future Spider-Man films. Each new installment requires fresh agreements between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. Pascal and Marvel’s Kevin Feige have collaborated across multiple Spider-Man iterations since the partnership began in 2015.