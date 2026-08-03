Scott Eastwood & Shia LaBeouf’s Tense Feud Gets Wild New Explanation From Fury Actor

Scott Eastwood has offered a new explanation for his infamous feud with Shia LaBeouf on the set of Fury. Speaking on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, the American actor reflected on his experience filming the 2014 World War II movie. At the time, he and his co-star got into a dispute over the latter’s method acting.

Eastwood explained the event that led to his infamous argument with LaBeouf. The incident occurred while Eastwood, LaBeouf, and Brad Pitt were filming a scene inside a military tank. While recalling the incident that sparked the feud, the 40-year-old said, “Brad Pitt sort of broke up a little tense moment.”

Revisiting the entire event, Eastwood said, “One day, he [LaBeouf] was having an episode and thought that I shouldn’t be spitting tobacco on the tank, which was in the script. And finally I said, ‘Enough is enough.’ I said, ‘Hey f— you. Said stop pulling your s—. I’m gonna whoop your ass,’ and then he got froggy, and everyone broke it up.”

Eastwood admitted it was “tough” working with LaBeouf on set, claiming, “he was clearly tormented.” The Monterey-born actor believed his co-star was “very method,” going to extremes, like pulling out his teeth or cutting himself, to develop his character.

How Brad Pitt stepped in to defuse tension between Scott Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf

Brad Pitt, who also starred alongside them, spoke about the incident in a 2014 British GQ cover story.

In that interview, Pitt recalled telling Eastwood not to “spit tobacco on the tank,” because the tank had become like a “home” to the cast during filming. He stated, “He’s disrespecting our home, you know? So I said, in the scene with the cameras rolling, ‘You’re going to clean that s— up.'”

Pitt continued. “Shia had the same reaction I did, and started having some words. But it soon got out of hand, then I had to get in after the cameras were rolling, and explain it to Scotty, you know…”

When the argument escalated, Pitt had to step in like a “dad trying to separate his kids” from fighting. However, at the end of the day, when they checked the script, they realized Eastwood had simply been following what was written. “So we were the knobs in the end…,” added the actor.

Directed by David Ayer, Fury was released in 2014 and was a commercial success, grossing nearly $211 million. The film was also critically acclaimed, earning a 75% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Originally reported by Christie D’Silva on ComingSoon.net.