Fede Álvarez Shares First Set Photo From Upcoming Alien Film

Production is currently underway on the latest Alien film. Directed by Fede Álvarez, the film will be the ninth entry in the Alien franchise. Details involving the plot have been sparse, but Álvarez finally lifted the curtain just a little to the upcoming Alien film with the first behind-the-scenes set photo.

To celebrate “Alien Day” yesterday, Álvarez shared a photo of a facehugger holding a clapperboard on his Twitter. For nearly a decade, Alien Day has occurred on 4/26 as a tribute to LV-426, the moon where the xenomorphs were discovered in 1979’s Alien. The clapperboard is also located in a space station, which appears to be one of the settings in Álvarez’s film.

Álvarez tweeted, “Happy #AlienDay everybody.”

The upcoming Alien will be a “standalone film,” and will not directly follow previous Alien films nor Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley. The film focuses on a group of young people on a distant colony who “find themselves in a fight for their lives with the titular alien.“

The principal cast includes Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Álvarez directs from a script he co-wrote with Rodo Sayagues. Ridley Scott, who directed Alien, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant, will produce alongside Michael Pruss.

The untitled Alien film is undated.

