20th Century Just Shut Down the Worst Alien: Romulus Sequel Rumor

Speculation surrounding the future of the Alien franchise escalated after reports claimed that executives had shelved an Alien: Romulus sequel indefinitely. The rumor quickly gained traction online, prompting concerns that Disney had scrapped the planned follow-up. However, 20th Century Studios has now publicly addressed the claims, offering a clear response to the sequel’s reported cancellation.

20th Century Studios boss debunks Alien: Romulus sequel’s cancellation rumor

20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell has denied reports claiming that the studio canceled the Alien: Romulus sequel. His response comes after an online report suggested that executives had shelved the planned follow-up indefinitely, prompting speculation about the project’s future.

The report, published by World of Reel, claimed that the sequel was no longer moving forward due to several hurdles, including creative differences with franchise creator Ridley Scott. According to the report, director Fede Álvarez wanted Michael Fassbender to reprise his role as David, while Scott was reportedly against featuring the Prometheus character in a film directed by another filmmaker.

The report also cited other factors that it claimed could complicate development, including Brian Duffield’s work on a separate Alien film for 20th Century Studios. Following the report’s publication, the rumor of cancellation spread across social media. Responding to one post on X, Asbell dismissed the claim with a one-word reply, writing, “Nope.” Duffield also reposted Asbell’s response.

The latest statement comes after months of limited updates on the sequel. Following the success of Alien: Romulus in 2024, Álvarez began developing a follow-up and confirmed in 2025 that the screenplay was complete. However, he also revealed that he would not return to direct the next installment.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, Álvarez explained that he was in no rush to return to the franchise. The director said, “My philosophy is that you should never make [a sequel] in two years. You’ve got to get away. You’ve got to get the audience to really want it.”