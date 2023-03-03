Fedé Alvarez’s Alien Movie Adds Four New Cast Members

Earlier this week, Isabela Merced joined the cast of Fede Álvarez’s Alien movie. But with production starting next week, 20th Century Studios has revealed a few more names on the call sheet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will also feature David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

The identities of their characters are being kept a secret for now. But the young ages of the principal cast hints at a bold new direction for the Alien franchise. The film reportedly takes place on a “distant colony” in outer space that (presumably) becomes overrun with Xenomorphs. It will also be a standalone installment that doesn’t acknowledge the main series of Alien entries starring Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley.

All of these new performers will be joined by Merced and Cailee Spaeny, the latter of whom signed on to play the film’s Ripley-esque lead character last fall. The movie is based on an idea that Álvarez pitched to original Alien director Ridley Scott several years ago. Once Scott gave him the greenlight to move forward, Álvarez began writing the script with his Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe collaborator Rodo Sayagues.

Scott and Michael Pruss will produce the film via Scott Free alongside executive producers Brent O’Connor, Elizabeth Cantillon, and Tom Moran. Filming will begin next Thursday, March 9. However, the jury Is still out on whether the movie will still have its world premiere on Hulu as initially planned.

20th Century Studios hasn’t announced a release date (or an official title) for Álvarez’s Alien film.

What do you think of the film’s new cast members? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Making of Alien

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Cartoon Corporation does not have permission to steal our content.