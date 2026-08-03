Mia Goth & Jenna Ortega’s NSFW Horror Trilogy Is Coming to Hulu Today

Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega‘s horror trilogy has finally been added to Hulu. Subscribers can now stream the psychological thriller movies from August 3, 2026.

The trilogy consists of X, the prequel Pearl, and the sequel MaXXXine. The movies were written and directed by Ti West. Goth takes the lead in the trilogy with co-writing credits in Pearl. The first two installments were released in 2022, while the final entry arrived in 2024.

The 2022 movies did well during their theatrical release, earning Rotten Tomatoes scores of 94% and 93%, respectively. However, the 2024 movie took a dip during its screening and now sits with a 73% Tomatometer score.

The director had previously hinted that the main storyline concludes with the three movies. However, he also suggested that a fourth movie set in the same universe could be possible. No news of a fourth instalment has been released since then.

What to expect from the X trilogy when it comes on Hulu?

With the trilogy now on Hulu, viewers can watch the movies in order. Pearl serves as the prequel to the story, followed by the original movie X, and finally, the sequel MaXXXine.

In the original thriller, the ensemble includes Goth, Ortega, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and James Gaylyn. It is set in 1979 Texas, following a film crew renting a farmhouse for an adult movie that finds their elderly hosts turn violent.

Image Credit: A24

The prequel introduces fans to the origins of the slasher’s character, Pearl. The story is set in 1918, and explores the tragic, unfulfilled origins of the killer on the farm. Alongside the actress, the ensemble includes David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, Emma Purro, and Alistair Sewell.

The 2024 story, MaXXXine, serves as the ultimate ending for the killer. The logline follows a 1980s Hollywood-set sequel, with survivor Maxine pursuing her acting dreams amid a new wave of terror. The cast members also include Charley Rowan McCain, Simon Prast, Deborah Geffner, Daniel Lench, Elizabeth Debicki, Chloe Farnworth, and Brad Swanick.

Originally reported by Christie D’Silva on ComingSoon.