Mia Goth Joins the Cast of Marvel’s Blade Reboot

Marvel’s next big venture into horror filmmaking is adding one of the genre’s most promising new faces to its call sheet. Deadline reports that Mia Goth has been cast in the studio’s upcoming Blade film opposite Mahershala Ali’s titular vampire hunter. As per usual, the identity of her character is being kept under wraps. But her involvement will no doubt send fan expectations through the roof.

Goth’s profile got a major signal boost in 2022 thanks to her appearances in Ti West’s X and its prequel, Pearl, the latter of which saw her giving one of the year’s most critically-acclaimed (and criminally underrated) performances. For that role, she also earned a nomination for Best Lead Performance at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. In January, Goth continued her hot streak with a supporting role in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool.

Earlier today, Goth started production on MaXXXine, the third installment of West’s X saga. And last month, she was also said to be in the running for a role in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein remake. But as far as we know, no deals have been closed yet.

Goth’s Blade casting makes her the first new performer to join the film since Yann Demange took over as director last fall. So far, the only other supporting cast members are Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre, both of whom signed on more than a year ago while Bassam Tariq was still in the director’s chair. Tariq ultimately left the film due to a scheduling conflict, but he remains attached to the movie as an executive producer.

After a number of setbacks led Marvel to briefly put Blade on hold back in October, the Daywalker’s big-screen return finally appears to be on the upswing. Production is expected to begin in Atlanta this summer, with Demange directing the film from a screenplay by Michael Starrbury.

Blade will hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair via Getty Images

