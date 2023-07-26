The Marvels Concept Art Highlights the MCU Heroes’ New Suits

Marvel Studios has released a stunning piece of concept art for The Marvels, highlighting the titular heroes’ sleek new threads.

Andy Park, Marvel’s Director of Visual Development, revealed the concept art during San Diego Comic-Con. It shows Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) taking flight while Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris) prepare for battle on the ground. All three cosmic superheroes can be seen rocking the upgraded suits they will sport in the Captain Marvel sequel.

Check out Andy Park’s concept art for The Marvels below:

The Marvels’ MCU journeys so far

In Marvel’s comic book universe, Carol Danvers was the original Ms. Marvel and is the seventh and current Captain Marvel. Meanwhile, Monica Rambeau was the second Captain Marvel, though is now perhaps better known as Photon. Finally, Kamala Khan is the fourth and current Ms. Marvel (not to mention a newly-minted member of the X-Men).

Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Carol Danvers in the 2019 film Captain Marvel. She subsequently reprised her role as Earth’s Mightiest Hero in Avengers: Endgame (2019) before making post-credit cameos in the 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the 2022 Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

The character of Monica Rambeau also joined the MCU in 2019’s Captain Marvel, albeit as a child. A young Monica was introduced as the daughter of Carol’s close friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), a fighter pilot with the callsign Photon. Parris later joined the Marvel fold as a grown-up Monica in the 2021 Disney+ series WandaVision.

Finally, Vellani made her MCU debut as Kamala Khan in the aforementioned Ms. Marvel. The Disney+ series directly set up The Marvels’ central premise of Carol, Monica, and Kamala swapping places whenever they use their cosmically-entangled powers.

The Marvels opens in theaters on Nov. 10.