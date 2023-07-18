Ms. Marvel Joins the X-Men in The New Mutant Homage Variant Covers

Marvel Comics has announced a collection of homage variant covers for the upcoming series Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, in which Kamala Khan is reborn as a member of the X-Men.

These homage variants celebrate Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel‘s newfound mutant status within the Marvel Universe. Some pay tribute to Kamala’s earliest Marvel Comics covers, while others insert the former Inhuman into classic X-Men artwork. Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 will ship with four homage variants — one by Betsy Cola, one by Lucas Werneck, one by Elizabeth Torque, and one by Luciano Vecchio.

Meanwhile, issues #2-4 will ship with two homage variant covers each. Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2’s two homage variants come from artists Amy Reeder and Federico Vicentini, respectively. Issue #3’s come from Ema Lupacchino and Terry Dodson. Finally, issue #4’s variants come from Benjamin Su and Chris Samnee.

At this time, Marvel has revealed eight of the homage variant covers for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant. Check them out below:

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 Homage Variant Cover by Betsy Cola MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 Homage Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 Team Homage Variant Cover by Elizabeth Torque MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 Team Homage Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #2 Team Homage Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #2 Homage Variant Cover by Amy Reeder MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #4 Homage Variant Cover by Benjamin Su MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #4 Team Homage Variant Cover by Chris Samnee

Which classic covers to the Ms. Marvel variants homage?

Cola’s homage variant for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 pays tribute to Sara Pichelli and Justin Ponsor’s cover art for 2014’s Ms. Marvel #1. Werneck’s variant for the same issue is based on Marguerite Sauvage’s cover for 2015’s Ms. Marvel #13. Torque’s variant for The New Mutant #1 is an homage to Dave Cockrum and Danny Crespi’s iconic cover art for 1976’s X-Men #101. The fourth and final variant for the new series’ first issue comes from Vecchio. It is based on John Romita Jr., Terry Austin, and John Costanza’s cover art for 1979’s X-Men #130, which marked the first appearance of Dazzler.

Meanwhile, Vicentini’s homage variant for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2 is based on Jack Kirby and Sol Brodsky’s cover art for 1963’s X-Men #1, the comic that started it all. Reeder’s issue #2 variant is an homage to Cliff Chiang’s cover for 2015’s Ms. Marvel #1. Su’s The New Mutant #4 variant is an homage to Jorge Molina’s own fan-favorite variant cover for 2014’s Ms. Marvel #2. Finally, Samnee’s issue #4 variant pays tribute to Frank Quitely, Tim Townsend, and Brian Haberlin iconic cover for 2001’s New X-Men #114.

What is Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant about?

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant is an upcoming four-issue limited series. It picks up after Kamala Khan’s death within the page of Amazing Spider-Man and subsequent resurrection during the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala. Said resurrection officially confirms the fourth Ms. Marvel to be a mutant within the mainstream MU (i.e. Earth-616). And with the “Fall of X” event looming, Kamala already has her work cut out for her as a newly-minted X-Man.

The New Mutant is co-written by Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Vellani’s co-writer is Sabir Pirzada, who previously worked on Kamala’s eponymous Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. (Notably, it was the live-action Ms. Marvel series that first went back on Kamala’s Inhuman origins in favor of making her Earth-199999’s first mutant.) Vellani and Pirzada are joined on the book by artists Carlos Gómez and Adam Gorham.

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 goes on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Issue #2 goes on sale on Sept. 27, followed by issue #3 on Oct. 25 and issue #4 on Nov. 29.