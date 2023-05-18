Deadpool 3 to Feature Return of Negasonic Teenage Warhead & Yukio

Two more of Deadpool’s allies will be returning in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Deadpool 3, as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio are set to appear again.

Who plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio?

Deadline is reporting that Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna — who play Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio, respectively — have closed deals to return to Deadpool 3. Hildebrand’s character is a mutant who can create nuclear explosions while Yukio is able to manipulate electricity. It’s worth noting that the Yukio that appears in Deadpool 2 that is returning for the sequel is not the same as the character named Yukio in The Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project. It is being written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells from a previous draft by Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin. Joining Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth are returning cast members Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Stefan Kapicic as Colossus.

The film will also feature the long-awaited team-up between Deadpool and Wolverine as Hugh Jackman comes out of his superhero retirement to reprise his iconic X-Men role. Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige assured fans that the threequel will remain as an R-rated film just like the first two movies, which would make it the studio’s first movie with the said mature rating. It will serve as the first movie in the Deadpool film series that will be released following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

The first two Deadpool films were both box-office successes, earning a combined worldwide gross of over $1.5 billion. They were both written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with the first one directed by Tim Miller and Deadpool 2 directed by David Leitch.